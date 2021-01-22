Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC
