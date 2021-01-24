Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC
