Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Morganton, NC
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
