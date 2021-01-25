Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.