Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.