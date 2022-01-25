Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
For the drive home in Morganton: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's …
This evening in Morganton: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. …