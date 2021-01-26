 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

