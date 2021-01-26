Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variabl…