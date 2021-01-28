 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

