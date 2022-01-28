Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Morganton, NC
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
