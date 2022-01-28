 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

