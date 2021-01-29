 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

