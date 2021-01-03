 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:03 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert