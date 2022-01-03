 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

