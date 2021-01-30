 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert