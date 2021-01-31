Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC
