Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.