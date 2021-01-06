Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC
