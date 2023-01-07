Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
