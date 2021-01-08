Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcast…
This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. W…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's t…