Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.