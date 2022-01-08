Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the …
This evening in Morganton: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecaste…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain i…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorr…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.