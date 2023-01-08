Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.