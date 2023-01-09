Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
