Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.