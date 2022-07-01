 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

