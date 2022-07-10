The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC
