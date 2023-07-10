The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…