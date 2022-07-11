Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.