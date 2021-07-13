The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The fo…
Morganton's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and varia…