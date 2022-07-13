The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clo…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Morganton's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature …