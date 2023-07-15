Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't lea…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings …