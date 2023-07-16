Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't lea…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…