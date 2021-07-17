The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC
