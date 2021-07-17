Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main content
Jul. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

