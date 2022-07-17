Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clo…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it w…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…