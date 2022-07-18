Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 18, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

