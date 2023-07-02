Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. M…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…