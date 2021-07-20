The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Morganton, NC
