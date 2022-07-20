The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
