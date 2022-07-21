Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

