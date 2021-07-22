Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will s…
Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. M…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…