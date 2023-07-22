Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Morganton, NC
