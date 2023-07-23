Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.