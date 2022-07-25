Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
This evening in Morganton: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Morganton f…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures ar…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.