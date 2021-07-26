Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC
