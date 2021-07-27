Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC
