The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…