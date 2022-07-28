Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Morganton: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Do…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
This evening in Morganton: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. W…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.