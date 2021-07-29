Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.