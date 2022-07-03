Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC
