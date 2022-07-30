The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC
