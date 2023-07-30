The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Morganton, NC
