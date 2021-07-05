Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Morganton's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Look…