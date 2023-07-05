The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.