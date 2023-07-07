Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Morganton, NC
